Skip to main content

Watch: Brenden Aaronson Scores as Leeds United Take The Lead Against Chelsea After Edouard Mendy Makes Mistake

Brenden Aaronson has just scored to give Leeds a 1-0 lead at Elland Road against Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side have not had the start they hoped for after conceding first against Jesse Marsch's Leeds United.

It is Brenden Aaronson's first goal for his new side, but it did come at the expense of Edouard Mendy, who got closed down and lost the ball in his own box.

The Senegalese international made a rare blunder, which then allowed the 21-year-old to put the ball into the empty net.

The goal came in the 33th minute of the game, as the home team looked comfortable and on top in the game.

Watch the goal on the Sky Sports Twitter account here:

Leeds United Team

Illan Meslier,

Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk,

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Marc Roca, Tyler Adams,

Dan James, Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison,

Rodrigo Moreno.

Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,

Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly,

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella,

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Rodrigo
Match Coverage

Watch: Rodrigo Doubles Leeds United's Lead Against Chelsea

By Charlie Webb
Reece James Kai Havertz Mason Mount
News

'At Some Point Last Season, We Made the Joke That We Hoped To Have Two Of Him'- Thomas Tuchel On Reece James

By Connor Dossi-White
Rodrigo
Features/Opinions

Leeds Fan Gives His Thoughts Ahead Of Chelsea Game

By Owen Cummings
Elland Road
Match Coverage

Leeds United vs Chelsea | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

By Charlie Webb
Thomas Tuchel and Ruben Loftus-Cheek
News

'Just Do It Again Please Ruben, Do It Again'- Thomas Tuchel On Ruben Loftus-Cheeks Start To The Season

By Connor Dossi-White
Ben Chilwell and Dwight McNeil
News

'It's Going To Be A Battle' - Ben Chilwell On Chelsea Competition With Marc Cucurella

By Melissa Edwards
Ben Chilwell and Helder Costa
Match Coverage

'Leeds Always Back Themselves' - Ben Chilwell On Chelsea Clash

By Melissa Edwards
Kalidou KOulibaly Mason Mount Raheem Sterling
Match Coverage

Chelsea's Predicted Lineup vs Leeds United | Premier League

By Charlie Webb