Watch: Brenden Aaronson Scores as Leeds United Take The Lead Against Chelsea After Edouard Mendy Makes Mistake

Brenden Aaronson has just scored to give Leeds a 1-0 lead at Elland Road against Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side have not had the start they hoped for after conceding first against Jesse Marsch's Leeds United.

It is Brenden Aaronson's first goal for his new side, but it did come at the expense of Edouard Mendy, who got closed down and lost the ball in his own box.

The Senegalese international made a rare blunder, which then allowed the 21-year-old to put the ball into the empty net.

The goal came in the 33th minute of the game, as the home team looked comfortable and on top in the game.

Watch the goal on the Sky Sports Twitter account here:

Leeds United Team

Illan Meslier,

Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk,

Marc Roca, Tyler Adams,

Dan James, Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison,

Rodrigo Moreno.

Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,

Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly,

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella,

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling.

