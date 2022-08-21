Watch: Brenden Aaronson Scores as Leeds United Take The Lead Against Chelsea After Edouard Mendy Makes Mistake
Brenden Aaronson has just scored to give Leeds a 1-0 lead at Elland Road against Chelsea.
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side have not had the start they hoped for after conceding first against Jesse Marsch's Leeds United.
It is Brenden Aaronson's first goal for his new side, but it did come at the expense of Edouard Mendy, who got closed down and lost the ball in his own box.
The Senegalese international made a rare blunder, which then allowed the 21-year-old to put the ball into the empty net.
The goal came in the 33th minute of the game, as the home team looked comfortable and on top in the game.
Watch the goal on the Sky Sports Twitter account here:
Leeds United Team
Illan Meslier,
Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk,
Read More
Marc Roca, Tyler Adams,
Dan James, Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison,
Rodrigo Moreno.
Chelsea Team
Edouard Mendy,
Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly,
Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella,
Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Manchester United Interested In Signing Christian Pulisic On Loan From Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Schedule New Talks With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Agent
- Report: Leicester City's Welsey Fofana's 'Head Turned' By Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Set To Increase Bid To £50 million For Everton Star Anthony Gordon
- Pundit Slams Anthony Taylor for Missing ‘Blatant’ Decision vs Tottenham
- Opinion: Wilfried Zaha vs Anthony Gordon: Who Would Be A Better Signing For Chelsea?
- Report: Michy Batshuayi could be involved in Anthony Gordon to Chelsea deal
- Report: N'Golo Kante Could Be Out For A Month With Hamstring Injury