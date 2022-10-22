Watch: Manchester United's Casemiro Levels Late On To Rescue A Point Against Chelsea

Casemiro headed past Kepa Arrizabalaga right in the dying moments of the match to salvage a point at Stamford Bridge for Manchester United.

Jorginho only minutes before had scored a penalty, which he thought would be the winner for the Blues. The former Real Madrid midfielder had different ideas though when he converted Luke Shaw's cross with a powerful header.

The Chelsea keeper got his fingertips to it but it was not enough to divert it goalwards. In the end, the goal line technology device awarded the goal and allowed the away team to celebrate alongside the travelling supporters.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It is Casemiro's first goal for the Red Devils since he joined in the summer and it means that both teams have to settle for just the point.

Watch the goal, via the Sky Sports Twitter account, here:

Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga,

Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Trevah Chalobah,

Marc Cucurella, Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ben Chilwell,

Mason Mount, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling

Substitues: Edouard Mendy, Denis Zakaria, Carney Chukwuemeka Conor Gallagher, Mateo Kovacic Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Armando Broja

Manchester United

David de Gea,

Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw,

Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes,

Antony, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho

Substitutes: Tom Heaton, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Fred, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Zidane Iqbal, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho

Read More Chelsea Stories