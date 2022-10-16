Watch: Mason Mount Goal For Chelsea Against Aston Villa After Tyrone Mings Blunder

Tyrone Mings has not helped his chances of getting into the England team for the World Cup after he gifted fellow international Mason Mount a goal in the sixth minute of the game.

The match kicked off at 2pm, as Chelsea look to carry on their successful start to Graham Potter's reign.

It was quite a scrappy goal but with a little bit of luck the 23-year-old smashed the ball past Emiliano Martinez in the Villa net.

IMAGO / PA Images

There is still a lot of the game left to go, so the Blues can not get complacent. The game at Villa Park is one of four matches currently taking place before Liverpool host Manchester City at 4.30pm as part of Super Sunday.

Watch the goal on the Sky Sports Twitter account below:

Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez

Matty Cash Ezri Konsa Tyrone Mings Ashley Young

John McGinn Douglas Luiz Jacob Ramsey

Danny Ings Ollie Watkins Leon Bailey

Substitutes: Morgan Sanson, Emiliano Buendia, Calum Chambers, Marvelous Nakaamba, Jan Bednarek, Robin Olsen (GK), Leander Dendoncker, Philipe Coutinho, Lamare Bogarde

Chelsea

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz

Ben Chilwell Mason Mount Mateo Kovacic Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Trevoh Chalobah Thiago Silva Marc Cucurella

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Substitutes: Christian Pulisic, Jorginho, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy (GK), Armando Broja, Denis Zakaria, Conor Gallagher, Cesar Azpilicueta, Carney Chukwuemeka, Kalidou Koulibaly

