Thomas Tuchel on Mason Mount : 'He's a top player and a top guy'
Watch: Mason Mount Superb Freekick Doubles Chelsea's Lead

Mason Mount produced a wonderful strike to give Chelsea a 2-0 advantage against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea look set to be on their way to fourth place in the Premier League table following an impressive Mason Mount brace.

Aston Villa had built their way back into the game following the Blues early goal, however, some unbelievable saves from Kepa Arrizabalaga denied the home side on various occasions.

Then in the 65th minute, the England international stepped up to take a freekick and totally caught Emiliano Martinez out.

Mason Mount Chelsea

There is not much time left now for Steven Gerrard's side to find two goals to get them back into the game. 

The performance of the 23-year-old will massively boost his chances of starting at the World Cup in Qatar, with Gareth Southgate at Villa Park watching.

Watch the goal on the Sky Sports Twitter account below:

Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez

Matty Cash Ezri Konsa Tyrone Mings Ashley Young

John McGinn Douglas Luiz Jacob Ramsey

Danny Ings Ollie Watkins Leon Bailey

Substitutes: Morgan Sanson, Emiliano Buendia, Calum Chambers, Marvelous Nakaamba, Jan Bednarek, Robin Olsen (GK), Leander Dendoncker, Philipe Coutinho, Lamare Bogarde

Chelsea

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz

Ben Chilwell Mason Mount Mateo Kovacic Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Trevoh Chalobah Thiago Silva Marc Cucurella

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Substitutes: Christian Pulisic, Jorginho, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy (GK), Armando Broja, Denis Zakaria, Conor Gallagher, Cesar Azpilicueta, Carney Chukwuemeka, Kalidou Koulibaly

