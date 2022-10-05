WATCH: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Makes It 2-0 Against AC Milan
Chelsea are 2-0 up against AC Milan, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored his second goal in two games for Chelsea with a well taken finish in the second half.
Reece James showed why Gareth Southgate has trust in him with a beautifully timed cross into Aubameyang, who thrives on the type of cross the Chelsea full-back delivered onto his foot.
Chelsea are absolutely cruising, and AC Milan have been incredibly disappointing on a night where they needed to be exceptional in order to get any sort of result from a desperate Chelsea side.
WATCH:
Aubameyang makes it two, and the goal was a well taken finish by the Chelsea striker. The game wasn't a tough one for Chelsea, and the Gambian striker has added a goal that will allow his side to relax and play some calm football
Read More
AC Milan have offered nothing all night, and look like conceding every time Chelsea go forward. A poor result for Milan, but a brilliant one for Graham Potter's Chelsea. Reece James has just made it 3-0.
Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, James, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Chilwell, Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling.
Subs: Jorginho, Pulisic, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Mendy, Broja, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Cucurella.
AC Milan: Tatarusanu, Dest, Kalulu Kyatengwa, Tomori, Toure, Bennacer, Tonali, Krunic, De Ketelaere, Leao, Giroud.
Subs: Diaz, Rebic, Origi, Pobega, Gabbia, Mirante, Jungdal, Gala, Coubis.
