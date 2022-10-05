Skip to main content
WATCH: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Makes It 2-0 Against AC Milan

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made it 2-0 to Chelsea against AC Milan.

Chelsea are 2-0 up against AC Milan, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored his second goal in two games for Chelsea with a well taken finish in the second half.

Reece James showed why Gareth Southgate has trust in him with a beautifully timed cross into Aubameyang, who thrives on the type of cross the Chelsea full-back delivered onto his foot.

Chelsea are absolutely cruising, and AC Milan have been incredibly disappointing on a night where they needed to be exceptional in order to get any sort of result from a desperate Chelsea side.

WATCH:

Aubameyang makes it two, and the goal was a well taken finish by the Chelsea striker. The game wasn't a tough one for Chelsea, and the Gambian striker has added a goal that will allow his side to relax and play some calm football

AC Milan have offered nothing all night, and look like conceding every time Chelsea go forward. A poor result for Milan, but a brilliant one for Graham Potter's Chelsea. Reece James has just made it 3-0.

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, James, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Chilwell, Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling.
Subs: Jorginho, Pulisic, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Mendy, Broja, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Cucurella.

AC Milan: Tatarusanu, Dest, Kalulu Kyatengwa, Tomori, Toure, Bennacer, Tonali, Krunic, De Ketelaere, Leao, Giroud.

Subs: Diaz, Rebic, Origi, Pobega, Gabbia, Mirante, Jungdal, Gala, Coubis.

