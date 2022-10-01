Skip to main content
A day in the life of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Watch: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Scores His First Chelsea Goal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored his first goal for the Blues this afternoon.

Chelsea have equalised against Crystal Palace in their Premier League game away at Selhurst Park.

Odsonne Edouard, assisted by Jordan Ayew, scored the first goal of the game but Graham Potter's side have now hit back.

Thiago Silva, who was lucky not to have been sent off for cynically handling the ball earlier on, got the assist with a header to the direction of the Gabon striker.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cleverly let the ball run across him before firing the ball past Vicente Guaita into the near post. The goal came in the 38th minute of the match.

Watch the equalising goal on Twitter, posted by @LDNFootball, here:

Crystal Palace Starting XI

Vicente Guaita

Nathenial Clyne , Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward

Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, Cheick Oumar Doucoure,

Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard, Wilfried Zaha.

Substitutes: Sam Johnstone, James Tompkins, Luka Milivojevic, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Malcolm Ebiowei, Jairo Riedowald, Jean-Philippe Mateta, John-Kymani Gordon.

Chelsea Starting XI

Kepa Arrizabalaga,

Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell,

Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Mason Mount,

Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling.

Substitutes: Marcus Bettinelli, Trevah Chalobah, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Hakim Ziyech, Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja.

