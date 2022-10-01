Watch: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Scores His First Chelsea Goal
Chelsea have equalised against Crystal Palace in their Premier League game away at Selhurst Park.
Odsonne Edouard, assisted by Jordan Ayew, scored the first goal of the game but Graham Potter's side have now hit back.
Thiago Silva, who was lucky not to have been sent off for cynically handling the ball earlier on, got the assist with a header to the direction of the Gabon striker.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cleverly let the ball run across him before firing the ball past Vicente Guaita into the near post. The goal came in the 38th minute of the match.
Watch the equalising goal on Twitter, posted by @LDNFootball, here:
Crystal Palace Starting XI
Vicente Guaita
Nathenial Clyne , Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward
Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, Cheick Oumar Doucoure,
Read More
Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard, Wilfried Zaha.
Substitutes: Sam Johnstone, James Tompkins, Luka Milivojevic, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Malcolm Ebiowei, Jairo Riedowald, Jean-Philippe Mateta, John-Kymani Gordon.
Chelsea Starting XI
Kepa Arrizabalaga,
Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell,
Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Mason Mount,
Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling.
Substitutes: Marcus Bettinelli, Trevah Chalobah, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Hakim Ziyech, Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Monaco Defender Benoit Badiashile
- Report: Paulo Maldini Confirms Offers For Rafael Leao Amid Chelsea Interest
- Report: Chelsea Expected To Try Again For Anthony Gordon In January
- Report: Chelsea One Of The Clubs Interested In Villareal's Alex Baena
- Report: Chelsea 'Approached' Sheffield United For Sander Berge
- Ivory Coast Are Hoping To Convince Wesley Fofana To Declare For Them
- Report: Graham Potter Would Like To Keep Anthony Barry at Chelsea
- Edouard Mendy Returns Back To First Team Training