Watch: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Equalises for Tottenham against Chelsea

Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has scored to make it 1-1 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea opened the scoring today after Kalidou Koulibaly got on the end of a Marc Cucurella corner in the 19th minute.

The Senegalese centre-back hit it first time on the volley and Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris had no chance of saving it.

Now, in the second half, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck the ball from outside the box and it found its way past Edouard Mendy.

However, the goal is not without controversy as Kai Havertz was clearly fouled by Rodrigo Bentancur in the build-up to the goal, a decision Anthony Taylor missed.

Then, Antonio Conte went a bit over the top with his celebrations and a bust-up between himself and Thomas Tuchel lead to them both receiving a yellow card.

Watch Hojbjerg's equaliser for Tottenham here:

Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,



Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly,



Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Marc Cucurella,

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling

Tottenham Team

Hugo Lloris,

Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies,

Emerson Royal, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon,

Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min.

Read More Chelsea News