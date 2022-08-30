Skip to main content

Watch: Raheem Sterling Gives Chelsea 1-0 Lead At Southampton

Raheem Sterling has scored against Southampton to give his side a 1-0 lead.

Raheem Sterling netted in the 23rd minute of the game following a spell of dominance from the Blues.

It is the England international's third goal for Chelsea since he joined from Manchester City in the summer in a deal reportedly worth £47.5 million.

The game is currently taking place and is available to watch on BT Sport. It is one of four Premier League games taking place tonight.

Raheem Sterling, Jorginho and Cesar Azpilicueta at Stamford Bridge

It was not the prettiest goal the 27-year-old will ever score but he got in the position and took the opportunity well.

Mason Mount played the ball across and despite a bad touch, Sterling found some luck, firing low under goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

The former Manchester City forward looks to have now found his feet at the west London club. Fans will hope that he will keep up this good goalscoring form.

Watch the goal here:

Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly,

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Marc Cucurella,

Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling

Southampton Team

Gavin Bazunu,

Kyle Walker-Peters, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Mohammed Salisu, Romain Perraud,

James Ward-Prowse, Roméo Lavia,

Adam Armstrong, Ibrahima Diallo, Mohamed Elyounoussi,

Che Adams.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

BREAKING: Wesley Fofana to Chelsea is DONE | Contract & Transfer Fee Breakdown

By Charlie Webb
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer News

BREAKING: Chelsea Offer Frenkie de Jong €18M a Season Contract to Leave Barcelona

By Charlie Webb
James Ward-Prowse for Southampton
Match Coverage

Southampton vs Chelsea: Match Prediction

By Owen Cummings
Saint Mary's
Match Coverage

Southampton vs Chelsea | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

By Charlie Webb
Tiemoue Bakayoko for AC Milan
Transfer News

Report: Tiemoue Bakayoko Set To Terminate Contract With Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
St Mary's
Match Coverage

Southampton vs Chelsea | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

By Charlie Webb
Sterling v Leicester
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Luka Foley
Neymar Jr
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Eye Up Neymar Move Before Transfer Deadline

By Luka Foley