Watch: Raheem Sterling Scores Again To Double Chelsea's Lead Against Leicester City
Raheem Sterling has scored his second goal for Chelsea, as his team narrowly lead against Leicester City.
The England international had earlier scored his first goal for his new team and now he has doubled his goal tally. His first finish was a loop over Danny Ward from outside the box.
This goal came in the 63th minute of the game - only thirteen minutes after his first goal. The score is currently 2-1 to the Blues, with Harvey Barnes pulling one back, three minutes after Sterling netted.
Sterling's second goal came from Reece James' cross to the back post, where he found himself alone to strike home.
Watch the goal here:
The 27-year-old joined from Manchester City earlier on in the summer in a deal worth £47.5 million.
Chelsea Team
Edouard Mendy,
Reece James, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah,
Read More
Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella,
Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling.
Leicester City Team
Danny Ward,
Timothy Castagne, Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans, James Justin,
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall,
Dennis Praet, Boubakary Soumaré, Youri Tielemans,
Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes.
