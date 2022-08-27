Skip to main content

Watch: Raheem Sterling Scores As Chelsea Take 1-0 Lead Against Leicester

Raheem Sterling has scored his first goal for Chelsea, as his team lead against Leicester City.

The England international had a goal disallowed last week in the Blues' 3-0 defeat at Elland Road.

The goal came in the 47th minute of the game and the ten men of Chelsea lead 1-0. Conor Gallagher was sent off in the first half for picking up two yellow cards.

Raheem Sterling v leeds

Sterling joined from Manchester City earlier on in the summer in a deal worth £47.5 million. It is believed he wanted more game time ahead of the World Cup in November.

Watch the goal here:

Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,

Reece James, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah,

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella,

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling.

Leicester City Team

Danny Ward,

Timothy Castagne, Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans, James Justin,

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall,

Dennis Praet, Boubakary Soumaré, Youri Tielemans,

Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes.

