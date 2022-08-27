Watch: Raheem Sterling Scores As Chelsea Take 1-0 Lead Against Leicester
Raheem Sterling has scored his first goal for Chelsea, as his team lead against Leicester City.
The England international had a goal disallowed last week in the Blues' 3-0 defeat at Elland Road.
The goal came in the 47th minute of the game and the ten men of Chelsea lead 1-0. Conor Gallagher was sent off in the first half for picking up two yellow cards.
Sterling joined from Manchester City earlier on in the summer in a deal worth £47.5 million. It is believed he wanted more game time ahead of the World Cup in November.
Watch the goal here:
Chelsea Team
Edouard Mendy,
Reece James, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah,
Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella,
Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling.
Leicester City Team
Danny Ward,
Timothy Castagne, Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans, James Justin,
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall,
Dennis Praet, Boubakary Soumaré, Youri Tielemans,
Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes.
