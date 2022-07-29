Watch: Raheem Sterling Scores His First Goal for Chelsea Against Udinese

Raheem Sterling has opened his goalscoring account with Chelsea in a pre-season friendly against Italian side Udinese.

It hasn't taken Sterling long to find the net for Chelsea. The England international netted the Blues' second goal against Udinese in their final pre-season game.

The finish wasn't the greatest. If we're being honest he got very lucky that it deflected back to him and found the back of the net.

However, Sterling, Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea fans will not care one bit. With the Blues' next match the opening game of the Premier League season, hopefully this gives him some confidence.

Watch the goal here:

It's looking almost certain that Tuchel will be starting Sterling heading into the Premier League season.

This game against Udinese has also been a good indicator of what forward line the Blues could play to start off with.

Sterling, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount have all been linking up with each other very smoothly and it looks like they've been playing with each other for years.

Chelsea fans will be hoping to see more of this and maybe Sterling can help guide them to some silverware next campaign.

