Skip to main content
WATCH: Reece James Scores A Third Against AC Milan

WATCH: Reece James Scores A Third Against AC Milan

Reece James has made it 3-0 to Chelsea against AC Milan.

Chelsea have absolutely bossed AC Milan in every aspect tonight from start to finish, and Reece James has made it 3-0 to the English side in the second-half. The full-back drilled home a shot from the inside of the box, and puts Chelsea in an incredible position.

James had an assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal minutes earlier, and added his own goal in real style with a quality finish. Graham Potter will be delighted with his teams performance, and it puts them in a much stronger place in the Group.

Reece James may have sent a real message to Gareth Southgate.

WATCH:

Reece James may just have sent a message to Gareth Southgate after Trent-Alexander Arnold's goal last night, and showed him why he should be the full-back taken to Qatar. 

The Chelsea right-back now has a goal and an assist, and has looked dangerous all night for Graham Potter's side as they cruise to a 3-0 victory in an very important game in the Champions League.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A massive win for Chelsea, spearheaded by Reece James.

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, James, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Chilwell, Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling.
Subs: Jorginho, Pulisic, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Mendy, Broja, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Cucurella.

AC Milan: Tatarusanu, Dest, Kalulu Kyatengwa, Tomori, Toure, Bennacer, Tonali, Krunic, De Ketelaere, Leao, Giroud.

Subs: Diaz, Rebic, Origi, Pobega, Gabbia, Mirante, Jungdal, Gala, Coubis.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Aubameyang
Match Coverage

WATCH: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Makes It 2-0 Against AC Milan

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea
Match Coverage

WATCH: Wesley Fofana Puts Chelsea 1-0 Up Against AC Milan

By Dylan McBennett
Milan Skriniar
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan To Offer Chelsea Target Milan Skriniar A New Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Still Have Interest In West Ham United Midfielder Declan Rice

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge
News

'It Is Unacceptable' - Chelsea Supporters Trust Fume To The Premier League

By Melissa Edwards
Chelsea FC
Match Coverage

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers Predictions: Chelsea Vs AC Milan

By Luka Foley
Glen Johnson
News

Former Chelsea Defender Glen Johnson Speaks On The Upcoming Champions League Game

By Connor Dossi-White
Kalidou Koulibaly
Media

'The Pace Is A Little Bit Different' - Kalidou Koulibaly On The Premier League

By Stephen Smith