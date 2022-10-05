WATCH: Reece James Scores A Third Against AC Milan

Chelsea have absolutely bossed AC Milan in every aspect tonight from start to finish, and Reece James has made it 3-0 to the English side in the second-half. The full-back drilled home a shot from the inside of the box, and puts Chelsea in an incredible position.

James had an assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal minutes earlier, and added his own goal in real style with a quality finish. Graham Potter will be delighted with his teams performance, and it puts them in a much stronger place in the Group.

Reece James may have sent a real message to Gareth Southgate.

WATCH:

Reece James may just have sent a message to Gareth Southgate after Trent-Alexander Arnold's goal last night, and showed him why he should be the full-back taken to Qatar.

The Chelsea right-back now has a goal and an assist, and has looked dangerous all night for Graham Potter's side as they cruise to a 3-0 victory in an very important game in the Champions League.

A massive win for Chelsea, spearheaded by Reece James.

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, James, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Chilwell, Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling.

Subs: Jorginho, Pulisic, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Mendy, Broja, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Cucurella.

AC Milan: Tatarusanu, Dest, Kalulu Kyatengwa, Tomori, Toure, Bennacer, Tonali, Krunic, De Ketelaere, Leao, Giroud.

Subs: Diaz, Rebic, Origi, Pobega, Gabbia, Mirante, Jungdal, Gala, Coubis.

