Watch: Reece James Scores Chelsea's Second Goal vs Tottenham
Reece James has scored for Chelsea minutes after Tottenham equalised at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea opened the scoring today after Kalidou Koulibaly got on the end of a Marc Cucurella corner in the 19th minute.
The Senegalese centre-back hit it first time on the volley and Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris had no chance of saving it.
In the second-half, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg scored to make the game 1-1, however, the goal was full of controversy.
So much so that Thomas Tuchel snapped at Antonio Conte during his celebration and the managers squared up to each other.
Luckily for Tuchel, not even 10 minutes after Spurs scored, Reece James put the Blues back in front at Stamford Bridge.
After a very nice bit of play, Raheem Sterling found the ball at his feet and he laid it off to James who was free and running into the box.
The Chelsea defender slotted it past Lloris and resorted the Blues' lead at Stamford Bridge.
Watch James' goal against Tottenham here:
Chelsea Team
Read More
Edouard Mendy,
Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly,
Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Marc Cucurella,
Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling
Tottenham Team
Hugo Lloris,
Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies,
Emerson Royal, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon,
Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min.
Read More Chelsea News
- Report: Chelsea Set To Bid Again For Wesley Fofana This Week
- Report: Chelsea And Monaco Have Reached An Agreement For Blue's Defender Malang Sarr
- Report: Chelsea Co-Owner Todd Boehly Phoned Frenkie de Jong To Push For Move
- Report: Chelsea Open Talks With Edouard Mendy In Regards Of A New Contract
- Chelsea Women Release Ticket Details For Opener At Stamford Bridge
- 'It Was A Turning Point' - Cesar Azpilicueta On His Chelsea Future
- Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Matches Impressive Debut Record With Chelsea Star
- ‘It Adds Pressure’ - Pundit on Ben Chilwell’s Future at Chelsea After Marc Cucurella Signing
- Report: Chelsea Star Callum Hudson-Odoi Ready To Push Chelsea To Let Him Leave After Premier League Interest