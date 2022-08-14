Skip to main content

Watch: Reece James Scores Chelsea's Second Goal vs Tottenham

Reece James has scored for Chelsea minutes after Tottenham equalised at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea opened the scoring today after Kalidou Koulibaly got on the end of a Marc Cucurella corner in the 19th minute.

The Senegalese centre-back hit it first time on the volley and Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris had no chance of saving it.

In the second-half, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg scored to make the game 1-1, however, the goal was full of controversy.

So much so that Thomas Tuchel snapped at Antonio Conte during his celebration and the managers squared up to each other.

Luckily for Tuchel, not even 10 minutes after Spurs scored, Reece James put the Blues back in front at Stamford Bridge. 

After a very nice bit of play, Raheem Sterling found the ball at his feet and he laid it off to James who was free and running into the box.

The Chelsea defender slotted it past Lloris and resorted the Blues' lead at Stamford Bridge. 

Watch James' goal against Tottenham here:

Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,

Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly,

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Marc Cucurella,

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling

Tottenham Team

Hugo Lloris,

Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies,

Emerson Royal, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon,

Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min.

