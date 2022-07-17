Watch: Reece James Scores Incredible Own Goal As Chelsea Win Their First Game of Pre-Season
Chelsea beat Club de America early Sunday morning 2-1, with an all Blue scoresheet, after goals from Mason Mount and Timo Werner earned the win despite an impressive equaliser from Reece James.
The right back was one of 11 subs in the second half as the West London club began to shake off the summer break rust.
Pre-season friendlies are the perfect time for Premier League stars to make mistakes, and the England international will be grateful he's made his now, and not away at Everton next month.
The 22-year-old had only been on the pitch for less than 15 minutes before lending a hand to both teammate Werner for his opening goal, and then the Mexican side by cancelling it out.
Mount eventually found the winner in the 83rd minute with an audacious strike from outside of the box so, James can thank is fellow countryman for getting him out of that one.
