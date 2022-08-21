Skip to main content

Watch: Rodrigo Doubles Leeds United's Lead Against Chelsea

Rodrigo has scored another goal for Leeds United, doubling their lead against Chelsea.

This afternoon is not going to plan for Thomas Tuchel. Players are arguing with each other and his side look dysfunctional.

After Edouard Mendy had an absolute shocker and gifted Brenden Aaronson Leeds' opening goal, the Senegalese international has conceded a second minutes later.

Chelsea gave away a free-kick on the edge of the box and after a wicked delivery from Jack Harrison, the in-form Rodrigo got onto the end of it and headed it into the back of the net.

Tuchel needs to get hold of his side as soon as possible and lay into them, otherwise, Leeds United could run away with this game.

Watch Rodrigo's goal here:

Leeds United Team

Illan Meslier,

Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk,

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Marc Roca, Tyler Adams,

Dan James, Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison,

Rodrigo Moreno.

Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,

Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly,

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella,

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Elland Road Leeds United
News

Watch: Leeds United Score To Take The Lead Against Chelsea As Edouard Mendy Makes Mistake

By Owen Cummings
Reece James Kai Havertz Mason Mount
News

'At Some Point Last Season, We Made the Joke That We Hoped To Have Two Of Him'- Thomas Tuchel On Reece James

By Connor Dossi-White
Rodrigo
Features/Opinions

Leeds Fan Gives His Thoughts Ahead Of Chelsea Game

By Owen Cummings
Elland Road
Match Coverage

Leeds United vs Chelsea | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

By Charlie Webb
Thomas Tuchel and Ruben Loftus-Cheek
News

'Just Do It Again Please Ruben, Do It Again'- Thomas Tuchel On Ruben Loftus-Cheeks Start To The Season

By Connor Dossi-White
Ben Chilwell and Dwight McNeil
News

'It's Going To Be A Battle' - Ben Chilwell On Chelsea Competition With Marc Cucurella

By Melissa Edwards
Ben Chilwell and Helder Costa
Match Coverage

'Leeds Always Back Themselves' - Ben Chilwell On Chelsea Clash

By Melissa Edwards
Kalidou KOulibaly Mason Mount Raheem Sterling
Match Coverage

Chelsea's Predicted Lineup vs Leeds United | Premier League

By Charlie Webb