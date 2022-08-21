Watch: Rodrigo Doubles Leeds United's Lead Against Chelsea

Rodrigo has scored another goal for Leeds United, doubling their lead against Chelsea.

This afternoon is not going to plan for Thomas Tuchel. Players are arguing with each other and his side look dysfunctional.

After Edouard Mendy had an absolute shocker and gifted Brenden Aaronson Leeds' opening goal, the Senegalese international has conceded a second minutes later.

Chelsea gave away a free-kick on the edge of the box and after a wicked delivery from Jack Harrison, the in-form Rodrigo got onto the end of it and headed it into the back of the net.

Tuchel needs to get hold of his side as soon as possible and lay into them, otherwise, Leeds United could run away with this game.

Watch Rodrigo's goal here:

Leeds United Team

Illan Meslier,

Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk,

Marc Roca, Tyler Adams,

Dan James, Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison,

Rodrigo Moreno.

Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,

Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly,

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella,

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling.

Read More Chelsea Stories