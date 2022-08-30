Watch: Romeo Lavia Equalises Against Chelsea For Southampton
It was a thunderous strike from Romeo Lavia that saw his team claw back even. The goal came in the 28th minute of the match - only five minutes after Raheem Sterling broke the deadlock.
Following Chelsea's goal, the home side have reacted well and as a result, have gotten themselves well and truly back into the contest.
The game is currently taking place and is available to watch on BT Sport. It is one of four Premier League games taking place tonight.
The 18-year-old joined the Saints from Manchester City this summer for a reported fee of £11.07 million. He did not play a single game in the Premier League for Pep Guardiola's side.
This was his first goal for the club and what a club it was, with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy standing no chance.
Watch the goal here on The Athletic Twitter account:
Chelsea Team
Edouard Mendy,
Read More
Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly,
Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Marc Cucurella,
Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling
Southampton Team
Gavin Bazunu,
Kyle Walker-Peters, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Mohammed Salisu, Romain Perraud,
James Ward-Prowse, Roméo Lavia,
Adam Armstrong, Ibrahima Diallo, Mohamed Elyounoussi,
Che Adams.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Chelsea Open Talks For Crystal Palace Winger Wilfried Zaha
- Report: Chelsea Offer Armando Broja & Conor Gallagher for Everton’s Anthony Gordon
- Chelsea Defender Ethan Ampadu Set To Join Italian Side Spezia
- 'You Cannot Make This Decision' - Thomas Tuchel On Conor Gallagher And Thiago Silva
- 'I Take Full Responsibility' - Conor Gallagher On His Red Card Against Leicester City
- Fabrizio Romano Tips Chelsea to Sign Frenkie de Jong Over Liverpool
- ‘We Got a Two-Goal Advantage & Defended Well’ - Raheem Sterling on the 2-1 Win Against Leicester City
- Chelsea's Confirmed Champions League Group E Fixtures And Dates
- 'Thanks To The Fans' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reacts To Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City