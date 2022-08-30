Skip to main content

Watch: Romeo Lavia Equalises Against Chelsea For Southampton

Romeo Lavia has scored against Chelsea to get Southampton back level in Tuesday night's game.

It was a thunderous strike from Romeo Lavia that saw his team claw back even. The goal came in the 28th minute of the match - only five minutes after Raheem Sterling broke the deadlock.

Following Chelsea's goal, the home side have reacted well and as a result, have gotten themselves well and truly back into the contest.

The game is currently taking place and is available to watch on BT Sport. It is one of four Premier League games taking place tonight.

Romeo Lavia Southampton

The 18-year-old joined the Saints from Manchester City this summer for a reported fee of £11.07 million. He did not play a single game in the Premier League for Pep Guardiola's side.

This was his first goal for the club and what a club it was, with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy standing no chance.

Watch the goal here on The Athletic Twitter account:

Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,

Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly,

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Marc Cucurella,

Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling

Southampton Team

Gavin Bazunu,

Kyle Walker-Peters, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Mohammed Salisu, Romain Perraud,

James Ward-Prowse, Roméo Lavia,

Adam Armstrong, Ibrahima Diallo, Mohamed Elyounoussi,

Che Adams.

Adam Armstrong Southampton
