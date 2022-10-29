Watch: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Own Goal Adds To Chelsea's Misery

As the corner was swung in in the 14th minute, a header was directed towards goal and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, in attempt to clear, could not help divert it wide.

A very unlucky goal from a Chelsea perspective that now puts them in an extremely difficult position for the rest of the match.

Leandro Trossard's early goal can be watched here on the Chelsea Transfer Room website.

Brighton & Hove Albion team:

Robert Sanchez,

Pascal Gross, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupinan,

Moises Caicedo, Adam Mac Allister,

Solly March, Adam Lallana, Kaoru Mitoma,

Leandro Trossard

Substitutes: Jason Steele, Ed Turns, James Furlong, Tariq Lamptey, Andrew Moran, Billy Gilmour, Jeremy Sarmiento, Deniz Undav, Julio Enciso

Chelsea team:

Kepa Arrizabalaga,

Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella,

Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher,

Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount

Substitues: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Denis Zakaria, Omari Giraud-Hutchinson, Ben Chilwell, Jorginho, Armando Broja, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

