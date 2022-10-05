WATCH: Wesley Fofana Puts Chelsea 1-0 Up Against AC Milan

Chelsea have taken the lead in the first-half against AC Milan, and Wesley Fofana is the man who has scored the first goal of the game. The French defender has opened his Chelsea account with a header.

The goal is one of the most important of his career so far, as the player could have given Chelsea a massive chance to qualify from a group they are currently struggling in.

Graham Potter's men are currently 1-0 up against Milan.

WATCH:

Fofana opens his Chelsea account and puts the Blue's in a good position to try and go through to the next round. A defeat would have put them in a difficult position, and the goal has put them half way towards a win.

The French defender has since went off with an injury to his knee, which will be a real concern going forward for the Blue's.

Chelsea are dominating all aspects of the game, and are in comfortable control as the game approaches half-time. Rafael Leao has been brightest for

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, James, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Chilwell, Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling.

Subs: Jorginho, Pulisic, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Mendy, Broja, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Cucurella.

AC Milan: AC Milan: Tatarusanu, Dest, Kalulu Kyatengwa, Tomori, Toure, Bennacer, Tonali, Krunic, De Ketelaere, Leao, Giroud.

Subs: Diaz, Rebic, Origi, Pobega, Gabbia, Mirante, Jungdal, Gala, Coubis.

