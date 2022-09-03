Watch: West Ham Striker Michail Antonio Scores The Opening Goal Against Chelsea
Michail Antonio scored in the 62nd minute of the game to make it 1-0. Admittedly, it was not the cleanest of goals.
As the corner came in, the ball was flicked on to the back post where Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy got a hand to it, trying to parry it out. However, he punched the ball straight to Declan Rice.
From there, the English international squared the ball across to Antonio, who bundled the ball into the net, with numerous Blues player laid on the goal line.
New signing Wesley Fofana has started his first game for the club, but as things stand he looks to be on course for his first defeat. Emerson returns to west London, playing for his new side after his recent move.
The game kicked off at 3pm and is being played at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Starting XI
Edouard Mendy,
Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana
Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella
Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling
West Ham United Starting XI
Lukasz Fabianski,
Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Thilo Kehrer, Emerson,
Jarrod Bowen, Thomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta, Pablo Fornals,
Michail Antonio
