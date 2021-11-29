Watford vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Everything you need to know to watch the game.

Chelsea face Watford in the Premier League on Wednesday night at Vicarage Road.

Both sides failed to win their previous league outings. Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United. While Watford suffered a 4-2 defeat to Leicester City in snowy conditions on Sunday at the King Power Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel and Claudio Ranieri will both be hoping to get their teams back to winning ways on Wednesday night, but only one side can clinch all three points.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Here are all the details that you need to une into Watford versus Chelsea on Wednesday 1 December:



United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 19:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:30 EST

Pacific time: 11:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch live on Amazon Prime.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on Peacock Premium.

