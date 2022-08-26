Skip to main content

'We Always See A Response' - Thomas Tuchel On The Chelsea Mindset

The Blues host Leicester City on Saturday in the hopes of a comeback victory after their defeat away at Leeds United last weekend as they attempt to finally kickstart their season. 

Thomas Tuchel gave his pre-match press conference on Friday and opened up about how his men will need to improve after such a poor performance and even worse result at Elland Road. 

Thomas Tuchel v Leeds

Tuchel looking dejected during the tie versus Leeds. 

"We were disappointed, and still are, with the result and with the influence we had to this result and how we influenced it in the wrong way. There are several things we need to do better. But it's not the moment to lose our mood," he said.

"Not only in transfers and approach to team, how we play, what do we play, where we improve. It's not only shouting for players. Players were strong enough to win in Leeds and far too strong to lose 3-0.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Not every wish can be fulfilled. We have our own stuff to improve, it sharpens our own vision. This is where the focus is."

Koulibaly v Leeds

Koulibaly leaving the field following his second yellow card. 

The German doesn't lack any belief in his squad and knows supporters can expect a bounce back showing at Stamford Bridge. 

"We always see a response. We absolutely dislike to lose, as painful as it is to analyse, it's necessary. We always get a response when the reasons are clear. We used [the full week] to get back in shape and install confidence."

Read More Chelsea Stories

Daniel Iversen celebrates with his Leicester teammates
Match Coverage

Lookback: EFL Cup - Stockport 0-0 Leicester (1-3 pens)

By Luka Foley
Thomas Tuchel v Leeds
Match Coverage

'It's Not 100 Per Cent' - Thomas Tuchel On Missing Chelsea v Leicester City

By Melissa Edwards
Chelsea Women Supporters
Match Coverage

Chelsea's Predicted XI Vs Leicester City | Premier League

By Luka Foley
Reece James v Leicester
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Chelsea v Leicester City | Premier League

By Melissa Edwards
Chelsea Leicester last season
Match Coverage

A Look Back At The Last Time Chelsea Played Leicester City

By Connor Dossi-White
Anthony Gordon and Frank Lampard
Transfer News

'He's Our Player' - Frank Lampard On Chelsea Target Anthony Gordon

By Melissa Edwards
Christian Pulisic v Real Madrid
News

Everything You Need To Know About Chelsea's Champions League Group Stage

By Melissa Edwards
Mateo Kovacic
Transfer News

'I couldn’t wait to get back on the pitch with the boys'- Mateo Kovacic On Coming Back From Injury

By Connor Dossi-White