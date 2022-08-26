'We Always See A Response' - Thomas Tuchel On The Chelsea Mindset

The Blues host Leicester City on Saturday in the hopes of a comeback victory after their defeat away at Leeds United last weekend as they attempt to finally kickstart their season.

Thomas Tuchel gave his pre-match press conference on Friday and opened up about how his men will need to improve after such a poor performance and even worse result at Elland Road.

Tuchel looking dejected during the tie versus Leeds. IMAGO / PA Images

"We were disappointed, and still are, with the result and with the influence we had to this result and how we influenced it in the wrong way. There are several things we need to do better. But it's not the moment to lose our mood," he said.

"Not only in transfers and approach to team, how we play, what do we play, where we improve. It's not only shouting for players. Players were strong enough to win in Leeds and far too strong to lose 3-0.

"Not every wish can be fulfilled. We have our own stuff to improve, it sharpens our own vision. This is where the focus is."

Koulibaly leaving the field following his second yellow card. IMAGO / PA Images

The German doesn't lack any belief in his squad and knows supporters can expect a bounce back showing at Stamford Bridge.

"We always see a response. We absolutely dislike to lose, as painful as it is to analyse, it's necessary. We always get a response when the reasons are clear. We used [the full week] to get back in shape and install confidence."

Read More Chelsea Stories