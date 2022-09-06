Skip to main content

'We Are Always Happy To Be In And Are Up For The Challenge' - Thomas Tuchel On Starting The Champions League

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel seems to be looking forward to the upcoming Champions League campaign despite the Blue's rocky start to the season.

Chelsea managed to secure all three points in another disappointing game on the weekend against West Ham United. A mistake from Edouard Mendy saw the Hammers strike first but thanks to the substitutions of Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz, Chelsea was able to hit back and score a late winner. 

Seconds after the restart controversy struck as Jarred Bowen collided with Mendy causing the Blues keeper to go down injured whilst West Ham put the ball in the back of the net. VAR then stepped in and disallowed the goal due to a foul on the keeper securing the win for Chelsea. 

Kai Havertz Mason Mount

Chelsea now moves into their European clash against Dinamo Zagreb in Group E of the Champions League tonight as the Blues look to continue on winning ways. 

In an interview with Chelsea FC, Tuchel spoke about his thoughts on returning to the Champions League.

"It’s always very exciting. Once you go on the training pitch and see the Champions League ball, it’s always a very exciting feeling. From the moment of the draw, you know what's coming and you wait for it.

Thomas Tuchel vs Southampton

So to start in Croatia against a very emotional crowd in a very sporting country like Croatia is a big challenge, but it’s always nice, we are always happy to be in and are up for the challenge."

New signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria have travelled with the Chelsea squad and could potentially make their debuts.

