'We Are Really Disappointed' - Cesar Azpilicueta On Arsenal Result

In what could end up being a pivotal result for both clubs, Chelsea were defeated by Arsenal on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Captain Cesar Azpilicueta discussed his thoughts on the result.

The Spaniard first discussed his obvious disappointment with the result and the goal conceded.

'Of course we are really disappointed with the result. We knew it would be a tough one, the set pieces went to the other team. With the ball we could have more control. It's hard to take.'

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The defender then mentioned how he thinks the Blues must adapt if they wish to get the results they desire.

'Here we are a team. When we don't get into good positions, we have to look at as a team where we can create chances. And how we can defend together, it's not all about the attacking players.'

He finished by mentioning the Arsenal squad has had longer to gel under the same manager than his teammates have but conceded this was not a valid excuse for the defeat.

'The reality is Arsenal have been working together for longer, but at Chelsea the demand is always high. Once you step out on the pitch, it's a London derby.'

Read More Chelsea Stories