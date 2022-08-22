'We Conceded, We Lost Our Heads'- Jorginho On Chelsea's 3-0 Defeat To Leeds United

Chelsea suffer their first loss of the Premier League season yesterday after Leeds United Managed to put three past Thomas Tuchels squad in a day to forget for Blues fans.

A mistake from Edouard Mendy and a well-worked freekick routine saw the home side take a 2-0 lead going into halftime. Chelsea's day would go from bad to worse when Jack Harrison made it three for Leeds and Kalidou Kouilbaly saw a second yellow leaving the Blues to finish the game with 10 men.

IMAGO / Sportimage

In an interview with Chelsea FC, Blues midfielder Jorginho shared his thoughts on the defeat yesterday.

"A really bad day. We started well in the first 15 or 20 minutes, then we got a bit frustrated from them scoring and we started doing stuff we weren’t supposed to. We got stuck."

"We conceded... we lost our heads, which cannot happen here. We got punished. We knew it was coming [high intensity]. We were creating a lot... following the plan, at the end we were not finishing the plan and then we started doing different stuff."

"We were playing some balls we don’t usually. If we had kept following the pan, and work our way out of pressure, maybe it would be a different story."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"We always try to improve and to help each other to push, even more, unfortunately, yesterday we couldn’t do it. We have to move on, always. These things can happen but it is about how we come back in the next game."



This leaves Chelsea on four points from three games putting them in 12th place in the Premier League. The Blues will need to bounce back next week when they take on Leicester City who currently sits 18th after their loss to Southampton.

Read More Chelsea Stories