'We Could Strengthen' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Transfer Business Amid Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Rumours

The Chelsea manager has been transparent about wanting to recruit further players ahead of the window closing on 1 September, and he could be bringing someone in a little closer to home.

In his pre-match press conference for the tie against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, he said: "We could strengthen our squad in depth. It's one thing what you wish for, but one thing what's possible. It need to be possible, we are looking for top quality, personalities and competitors on the highest level. Still some days to go."

Tuchel walking with Raheem Sterling after his debut performance versus Everton last weekend. IMAGO / PA Images

One of those big name players swirling around the current rumour mill is former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who Tuchel insisted was a delight to coach during their crossover at Borussia Dortmund.

"I enjoyed working with him a lot, it was a pleasure. Some players stay your players, as you are very close. Auba is one of them players. Even when we played Arsenal, straight away it was a close bond."

The Gabon international had a controversial and short career with the Gunners following repeated reports of a poor attitude, but that wasn't something the German had ever experienced with him.

Aubameyang and Tuchel celebrating together. IMAGO / Revierfoto

"I don't follow the press about Pierre because I don't be offended. I don't know if he has good or bad press, I couldn't care less. We don't talk about the future with players not here. The future is training tomorrow morning."

A London derby awaits his side at Stamford Bridge this weekend as fans wait another few days for any transfer movement from the club.

Read More Chelsea News