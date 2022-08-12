Skip to main content

'We Could Strengthen' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Transfer Business Amid Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Rumours

The Chelsea manager has been transparent about wanting to recruit further players ahead of the window closing on 1 September, and he could be bringing someone in a little closer to home.  

In his pre-match press conference for the tie against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, he said: "We could strengthen our squad in depth. It's one thing what you wish for, but one thing what's possible. It need to be possible, we are looking for top quality, personalities and competitors on the highest level. Still some days to go."

Raheem Sterling and Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel walking with Raheem Sterling after his debut performance versus Everton last weekend. 

One of those big name players swirling around the current rumour mill is former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who Tuchel insisted was a delight to coach during their crossover at Borussia Dortmund.

"I enjoyed working with him a lot, it was a pleasure. Some players stay your players, as you are very close. Auba is one of them players. Even when we played Arsenal, straight away it was a close bond."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Gabon international had a controversial and short career with the Gunners following repeated reports of a poor attitude, but that wasn't something the German had ever experienced with him. 

Aubameyang and Tuchel

Aubameyang and Tuchel celebrating together. 

"I don't follow the press about Pierre because I don't be offended. I don't know if he has good or bad press, I couldn't care less. We don't talk about the future with players not here. The future is training tomorrow morning."

A London derby awaits his side at Stamford Bridge this weekend as fans wait another few days for any transfer movement from the club. 

Read More Chelsea News

Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount
News

Raheem Sterling Explains What Happened When He Learned About His Move To Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards52 minutes ago
Cesar Azpilicueta
News

'It Would Have Been Selfish To Leave Chelsea' - Cesar Azpilicueta Reflects On Last Season And His Ambitions

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
Ethan Ampadu
Transfer News

Report: Empoli Still Chasing Chelsea Defender Ethan Ampadu

By Kieran Neller3 hours ago
Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea In Talks With Barcelona Star Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang's Agents

By Kieran Neller4 hours ago
Willian reveals plans to stay at Chelsea beyond next summer
News

Willian In Talks With Fulham - Could Brazilian Return To The Premier League?

By Luka Foley17 hours ago
Josip Juranovic
Transfer News

Chelsea And Manchester United Turn Interest To £15million Celtic Fullback Josip Juranovic

By Kieran Neller19 hours ago
Conor Gallagher
Transfer News

‘I Could See That’ - Pundit Tips Newcastle to Sign Conor Gallagher Instead of James Maddison

By Charlie Webb21 hours ago
Fofana
Transfer News

'There Have Been Two Bids' - Brendan Rodgers on Chelsea's Latest Push for Wesley Fofana

By Luka Foley22 hours ago