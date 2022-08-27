Chelsea took all three points in today's 2-1 home victory against Leicester City despite going down to 10 men, Raheem Sterling shared his thoughts on today's game.

A Raheem Sterling double was enough to give Chelsea the win today. Chelsea took the lead early in the second half after Marc Cucurella set up Sterling opening the Englishmen's account at the Blues.

IMAGO / PA Images

Sterling then found the back of the net again after Reece James swung in a perfect cross which was met by the English winger, doubling the Blue's lead.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Sterling spoke about his and the team's performance in today's game.

"I tried to stay at the edge of the box, have a shot [for the first]. I had a bit of luck. Reece told me he'd put one on a plate for me, he's been telling me since I got here! We got a two-goal advantage & defended well."



IMAGO / Action Plus

Sterling's goals helped Chelsea to their first home win of the season after their previous 3-0 loss to Leeds United.

This has put Chelsea up to sixth place sharing seven points with Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspurs for the time being.

Chelsea's next game is away to Southampton who just lost 1-0 to Manchester United putting them 14th in the Premier League.

