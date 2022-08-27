Skip to main content

'We got a two-goal advantage & defended well' -  Raheem Sterling On The 2-1 Win Against Leicester City

Chelsea took all three points in today's 2-1 home victory against Leicester City despite going down to 10 men, Raheem Sterling shared his thoughts on today's game.

A Raheem Sterling double was enough to give Chelsea the win today. Chelsea took the lead early in the second half after Marc Cucurella set up Sterling opening the Englishmen's account at the Blues. 

Sterling v Leicester

Sterling then found the back of the net again after Reece James swung in a perfect cross which was met by the English winger, doubling the Blue's lead. 

In an interview with Sky Sports, Sterling spoke about his and the team's performance in today's game.

"I tried to stay at the edge of the box, have a shot [for the first]. I had a bit of luck. Reece told me he'd put one on a plate for me, he's been telling me since I got here! We got a two-goal advantage & defended well." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sterling v Leicester

Sterling's goals helped Chelsea to their first home win of the season after their previous 3-0 loss to Leeds United. 

This has put Chelsea up to sixth place sharing seven points with Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspurs for the time being. 

Chelsea's next game is away to Southampton who just lost 1-0 to Manchester United putting them 14th in the Premier League.

Read More Chelsea Stories

 

Gallagher v Leicester
Match Coverage

'You Cannot Make This Decision' - Thomas Tuchel On First Half Red Card And High Praise For Thiago Silva

By Luka Foley
Marc Cucurella v Leicester
Match Coverage

'We Were In Total Control' - Thomas Tuchel On Huge Chelsea Victory

By Melissa Edwards
Sterling v Leicester
Match Coverage

Chelsea Vs Leicester City Player Ratings

By Connor Dossi-White
Sterling v Leicester
Match Coverage

Match Report: Sterling At The Double For Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City

By Melissa Edwards
Barnes
Match Coverage

Watch: Harvey Barnes Pulls One Back For Leicester At Chelsea

By Owen Cummings
Raheem Sterling
Match Coverage

Watch: Raheem Sterling Scores Again To Double Chelsea's Lead Against Leicester City

By Owen Cummings
Raheem Sterling
Match Coverage

Watch: Raheem Sterling Scores As Chelsea Take 1-0 Lead Against Leicester

By Owen Cummings
Conor Gallagher
Match Coverage

Watch: Chelsea Midfielder Conor Gallagher Sent Off Against Leicester City

By Owen Cummings