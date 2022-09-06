'We Lacked Determination' - Thomas Tuchel On Defeat To Dinamo Zagreb
Thomas Tuchel spoke to BT Sport after this evening's disappointing defeat and admitted he was surprised at the result.
"I did not see it coming. I thought the last game helped us. We showed a reaction and got a result and had good training sessions. I didn't see it coming."
The German then went on to say his team did not perform to the right standard, highlighting their lack of spirit.
"It's the story of the last games, we lack determination, we lacked the smell of blood.
"At half time we had the same amount of shots as Dinamo. I cannot understand with the amount of our deliveries to have far more attempts on target. We conceded a goal with two players, in a counter attack.
"I don't understand why it happened today. It is my job to analyse it. We need to be much better. We are not finished, we are not happy but I thought we were on a good way. I am surprised by this performance."
Many expected Chelsea to beat Dinamo Zagreb this evening, but they struggled immensely to break the Croatians down, as Tuchel reiterated that no one can expect Chelsea to win matches easily.
"It's obvious that we underperform individually. I don't know where this performance today comes from. It's a lack of hunger, intensity, a lack of determination to win duels to actually do the things on the highest level.
"You cannot expect to win games, not in the Premier League or the Champions League. We are not where we want to be."
