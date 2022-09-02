'We Need A Turnaround' - Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea vs West Ham

A tough start to the 2022/23 season sees Chelsea in 10th place as we enter game week six, with a London derby set to bring all of the drama and yet another difficult tie for the hosts.

West Ham United have also had an underwhelming opening five weeks of the new Premier League campaign, but Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel is still expecting a battle at the Bridge.

"They are very physical, strong group with team spirit, together with the manager. They have periods where they can create huge moments and momentums," he said in his pre-match press conference.

Tuchel shouting out orders during the same fixture last season. IMAGO / PA Images

"Then they have periods where they dig in and defend deep with discipline. Always ready to hurt you on counter-attacks with speed and physicality."

It always proves to be a heated exchange between these two sides and the German manager is adamant that, now more than ever, securing the three points is a mission for his squad.

When asked about going for the title, he said: "Before we talk about challenging, we should be ready to challenge for a win vs West Ham. It's too many points dropped already to talk about big things [the Blues have seven points from five matches]. We need a turnaround.

Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount looking dejected during the loss against Southampton. IMAGO / Sportimage

"I told you many times we are a club in transition. We are paying the price in money paid for players, half the year of insecurity. Teams now getting into rhythm earlier are who knew what they want, who they are. It was not so clear, maybe until today, for us."

Chelsea have brought in three new players this week in Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria, and now that they're here, Tuchel is hopeful that his team will finally be able to kick on.

