Skip to main content
'We Start Here' - Graham Potter On His Champions League Debut

IMAGO / PA Images

'We Start Here' - Graham Potter On His Champions League Debut

The new Chelsea coach is preparing for his first ever fixture in Europe's top competition.

Chelsea are aiming to make up for their disappointing opener in this year's Champions League campaign by following up their 1-0 defeat away at Dinamo Zagreb, with a convincing victory over RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. 

The match will also signal Graham Potter's first game in charge, after the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel saw the Englishman take his spot under the admiration of the Todd Boehly-led administration. 

Potter also held his first pre-match press conference since joining the Blues on Tuesday, and has opened up about what his UCL debut means to him and his new squad. 

Mislav Orsic and Robert Ljubicic

Dinamo Zagreb goalscorer Orsic celebrating with teammates. 

"This is an amazing evening for us, for all of us, we are super excited. At the same time, we have been preparing a team, getting to know the players. It's a fantastic opportunity," he said.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Wherever we start, it's a heck of an introduction. With respect to everything that has happened with this football club, demands, wherever we start is brilliant. We start here [in the Champions League]"

Potter later continued: "It's been a whirlwind getting to know people, leaving Brighton, learning about the new players. First impressions really good. Looking forward to starting."

Graham Potter

Potter during his first Chelsea training session. 

Chelsea's poor start to the season has demonstrated the amount of work the head coach has on his hands, but it seems he is excited to get to work. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Kalidou Koulibaly and Bruno Petkovic
Match Coverage

Lookback: Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea | UEFA Champions League

By Luka Foley
Emmanuel Petit
News

Chelsea & Arsenal Legend Emmanuel Petit Speaks On The Blue's Recent Struggles

By Connor Dossi-White
Stamford Bridge Chelsea
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Chelsea vs RB Salzburg | UEFA Champions League

By Luka Foley
N'Golo Kante
News

N'Golo Kante & Edouard Mendy Miss Training Ahead Of Champions League Clash

By Connor Dossi-White
Luis Campos
Transfer News

Report: Todd Boehly Met With Luis Campos

By Stephen Smith
Stamford BRidge Chelsea
Match Coverage

Why Chelsea vs Liverpool At Stamford Bridge Has Been Postponed

By Melissa Edwards
N'Golo Kante
News

Report: N'Golo Kante Wants A Better Contract Offer From Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Magdalena Erikkson and Rinsola Babajide
Match Coverage

Chelsea Confirm Their Women's Super League Trip To Liverpool

By Melissa Edwards