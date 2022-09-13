'We Start Here' - Graham Potter On His Champions League Debut

Chelsea are aiming to make up for their disappointing opener in this year's Champions League campaign by following up their 1-0 defeat away at Dinamo Zagreb, with a convincing victory over RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The match will also signal Graham Potter's first game in charge, after the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel saw the Englishman take his spot under the admiration of the Todd Boehly-led administration.

Potter also held his first pre-match press conference since joining the Blues on Tuesday, and has opened up about what his UCL debut means to him and his new squad.

Dinamo Zagreb goalscorer Orsic celebrating with teammates. IMAGO / Pixsell

"This is an amazing evening for us, for all of us, we are super excited. At the same time, we have been preparing a team, getting to know the players. It's a fantastic opportunity," he said.

"Wherever we start, it's a heck of an introduction. With respect to everything that has happened with this football club, demands, wherever we start is brilliant. We start here [in the Champions League]"

Potter later continued: "It's been a whirlwind getting to know people, leaving Brighton, learning about the new players. First impressions really good. Looking forward to starting."

Potter during his first Chelsea training session. IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea's poor start to the season has demonstrated the amount of work the head coach has on his hands, but it seems he is excited to get to work.

