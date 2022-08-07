'We Struggled' - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's Performance vs Everton

Thomas Tuchel has claimed that his side couldn't find a 'rhythm' in their opening Premier League game against Everton.

Yesterday, Chelsea beat Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park thanks to a Jorginho penalty in the first half.

The game was full of stoppages, firstly due to a horror injury for Ben Godfrey, then in the second half, there was a medical emergency in the crowd.

Neither team really settled into the match and apart from the penalty, there weren't many clear-cut chances.

Speaking in his post-Everton press conference, via Football London, the German said that disruptions to the game played a part in his side's struggles.

"It was maybe not the most exciting Premier League game. Seven minutes of extra time in the first half, 10 minutes in the second half tells the story. Lots of interruptions and no team could find the rhythm.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

"We struggled with the moments, to feel the moments, for the change of speed and switch of play. We didn't maybe want to take the risk in the final 25 metres.

"We didn't have enough movement on the ball in the second half and that didn't create enough ball losses. The ball was stuck between the halves."

Read More Chelsea News