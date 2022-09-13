'We Want To Entertain' - Graham Potter Prepares To Win Back The Fans
A very expensive summer transfer window saw Chelsea bring in five new senior recruits, in what looked like a massive show of support for Thomas Tuchel from the club's new co-owners, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.
But seven matches in and the German was sacked due to his non-existent relationship with the current Boehly-led administration causing too many problems to solve.
Graham Potter was then quickly brought in from Brighton and Hove Albion, set with the task of not only bringing his squad together, but also earning the faith back from their supporters.
"My main job is to help the guys here, to put a team on the pitch that the fans are proud of," he said during his first pre-match press conference.
"The connection between the supporters and the team is the main thing. I would love their support. Everything I've heard so far, I have that. I can promise that I will do my very, very best everyday. I want to see balance in attack/defence. Humble team...
"We want to entertain, but we want to win. We want to create our own team, our own identity. We will fight everyday for it."
The tie versus RB Salzburg will be Potter's first challenge but it won't be his most difficult, as he takes the reins during one of the most demanding footballing seasons to date.
