Skip to main content
'We Want To Entertain' - Graham Potter Prepares To Win Back The Fans

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

'We Want To Entertain' - Graham Potter Prepares To Win Back The Fans

Chelsea play their final game of September versus RB Salzburg on Wednesday, and they do not want to disappoint.

A very expensive summer transfer window saw Chelsea bring in five new senior recruits, in what looked like a massive show of support for Thomas Tuchel from the club's new co-owners, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

But seven matches in and the German was sacked due to his non-existent relationship with the current Boehly-led administration causing too many problems to solve. 

Graham Potter was then quickly brought in from Brighton and Hove Albion, set with the task of not only bringing his squad together, but also earning the faith back from their supporters. 

Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge

Fans at Stamford Bridge unveiling Chelsea banner at Stamford Bridge v West Ham. 

"My main job is to help the guys here, to put a team on the pitch that the fans are proud of," he said during his first pre-match press conference. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"The connection between the supporters and the team is the main thing. I would love their support. Everything I've heard so far, I have that. I can promise that I will do my very, very best everyday. I want to see balance in attack/defence. Humble team...

"We want to entertain, but we want to win. We want to create our own team, our own identity. We will fight everyday for it."

Kalidou Koulibaly and Mason Mount

Kalidou Koulibaly and Kai Havertz looking dejected after their defeat v Dinamo Zagreb. 

The tie versus RB Salzburg will be Potter's first challenge but it won't be his most difficult, as he takes the reins during one of the most demanding footballing seasons to date. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Graham Potter
Match Coverage

Graham Potter Shares His Emotions Following The Queen's Passing

By Melissa Edwards
Graham Potter
Match Coverage

'We Start Here' - Graham Potter On His Champions League Debut

By Melissa Edwards
Kalidou Koulibaly and Bruno Petkovic
Match Coverage

Lookback: Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea | UEFA Champions League

By Luka Foley
Emmanuel Petit
News

Chelsea & Arsenal Legend Emmanuel Petit Speaks On The Blue's Recent Struggles

By Connor Dossi-White
Stamford Bridge Chelsea
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Chelsea vs RB Salzburg | UEFA Champions League

By Luka Foley
N'Golo Kante
News

N'Golo Kante & Edouard Mendy Miss Training Ahead Of Champions League Clash

By Connor Dossi-White
Luis Campos
Transfer News

Report: Todd Boehly Met With Luis Campos

By Stephen Smith
Stamford BRidge Chelsea
Match Coverage

Why Chelsea vs Liverpool At Stamford Bridge Has Been Postponed

By Melissa Edwards