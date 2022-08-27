Skip to main content

'We Were In Total Control' - Thomas Tuchel On Huge Chelsea Victory

The Blues held on for their first home victory of the 2022/23 season as they beat Leicester City 2-1 in what Thomas Tuchel has described as a one-sided encounter. 

A Raheem Sterling double was enough to secure all three points at Stamford Bridge, but a Conor Gallagher red card had Chelsea up against a real challenge, that the German manager thinks they just about solved. 

Gallagher v Leicester

Gallagher seeing red. 

"I think we were in total control, had a big chance, more than a chance with Ruben, had the penalty and marginal offside but it looked like not offside on our mobile devices. Suddenly, you're one man down with Conor," he said (via Adam Newson)

"We were sloppy on the set-pieces and concede on the counter attack. It was a bad decision from Conor and it gives you a disadvantage. We were happy we hung in and showed the mentality that was needed to come away with the win.

"Unfortunately, we conceded a goal that was not needed and then we were under pressure. We were lucky not to concede the equaliser but we did everything to have the chance and the reaction was very good."

Marc Cucurella v Leicester

Marc Cucurella controlling the ball. 

There were as many positives to balance out the negatives and supporters will be happy with the mentality shown from their players as they enter perhaps the toughest run of the season. 

Sterling v Leicester
