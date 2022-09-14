Skip to main content
'We Will Get Better' - Graham Potter Reflects on Chelsea 1-1 RB Salzburg

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea drew their second game of the Champions League group stages leaving them last in the table.

Chelsea failed to make up for their poor defeat versus Dinamo Zagreb last week as they shared the points with the visiting RB Salzburg in their second game of the Champions League group stages. 

A curling effort from Raheem Sterling wasn't enough to secure the victory with some unfortunate defending from Thiago Silva, giving Noah Okafor the opportunity to level late into the second half. 

The clash was Graham Potter's first game in charge since taking over from Thomas Tuchel on Thursday, and he knows his squad just need some time to get it right. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrating with Raheem Sterling after his goal. 

Speaking to BT Sport, he said: "We are disappointed with the result, the boys gave everything. Attacked quite well, missed a bit in the final bit in the first half. Scored a good goal. Overall, disappointed, it wasn’t quite to be today.

"A little moment for their goal, apart from that we responded well. It is what it is, we have to dust ourselves down. We will get better.

"It’s always irritating when you concede. Overall, the defensive performance was quite good. The little details we have to improve.

"First game, it’s not been easy for the boys, they’ve responded well to us over the last few days. It’s not the result we wanted, it’s a point we have to take it. We will get better."

Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva giving orders. 

Chelsea don't play any football until 1 October so Potter has a lot of time to work out how he is going to bring back the spark to this team. 

