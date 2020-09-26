Chelsea earned a point in stoppage time as Tammy Abraham tapped in from close range to seal a 3-3 draw for the Blues against West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Despite a valiant effort in the second-half which saw the Blues strike twice, three first-half goals from West Brom sealed the points for Slaven Bilić's side.

Callum Robinson netted a brace in the first-half as he struck into the bottom corner inside four minutes, and then with his right in the 25th minute past Willy Caballero.

Kyle Bartley added a third in the first-half for the hosts as he scored from close range.

Mason Mount reduced the deficit for Chelsea ten minutes into the second-half with a sensational strike from 25-yards out.

Callum Hudson-Odoi made it 3-2 for Chelsea in the 70th minute as he completed a fine one-two with Kai Havertz to slot past Johnstone.

Tammy Abraham completed the comeback in second-half stoppage time with a goal from yards out.

West Brom took an early lead as they capitalised on an error by Marcos Alonso. The Spaniard headed the ball straight into Matheus Pereira's path and he found Robinson on the left. He struck past Caballero with his left foot, through Reece James' legs, and into the bottom corner.

Kai Havertz had a half chance as he struck from distance but Sam Johnstone parried away as the Blues searched from an equaliser.

Chelsea had a fine chance to level the scores as James found Tammy Abraham with a terrific cross but the 22-year-old fired high and wide.

Timo Werner was the next to have a chance in the 15th minute as Mason Mount turned away from the defender and pulled it back for the German, but his volley was denied by the woodwork.

It was a Premier League debut to forget for Thiago Silva in the 25th minute as he let Mateo Kovacic's pass roll under his foot, and Callum Robinson slotted past Caballero for his and West Brom's second.

Three minutes later and Kyle Bartley made it three nil to the Baggies. Darnell Furlong flicked off a delivery into the box, and as James kept Kyle Bartley onside, the defender easily tapped in from close range in a first-half to forget for Frank Lampard's men.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Callum Hudson-Odoi were brought on at the break by Lampard as they searched to find a way back in the game. Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Alonso were the duo to be taken off.

Mason Mount pulled one back in the 55th minute for the Blues as he struck a sensational effort from distance, leaving Sam Johnstone helpless.

Two-goal Callum Robinson was replaced by Hal Robson-Kanu just after the hour mark for the hosts.

Callum Hudson-Odoi made an instant impact from the bench in the 70th minute as he finished off a beautiful one-two with Kai Havertz to bring Chelsea to within one goal of the Baggies.

Olivier Giroud was brought on for Thiago Silva as Lampard went all out with the Blues just trailing by one.

Chelsea pushed for an equaliser and in stoppage time they got it. Mason Mount's effort was parried into the path of Tammy Abraham and he tapped in from close range to seal a point for Lampard's side in the Midlands.

Next up for the Blues is a trip across London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup before another city clash against Crystal Palace next weekend.

