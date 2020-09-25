SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
West Brom vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live stream | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday as they face Slaven Bilić's West Brom side at the Hawthorns.

Frank Lampard's side travel to the Midlands to face the newly-promoted Baggies and will be keen to immediately bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool last Sunday.

Here are all the details that you need to tune in West Brom versus Chelsea on Saturday 26 September:

----------

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 17:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30 EST

Pacific time: 09:30 PST

----------

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBC.

----------

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Full list of officials here.

----------

Who do you think will come out on top at the Hawthorns - West Brom or Chelsea? Let us know your predictions.

----------

Comments

