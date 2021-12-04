West Ham 3-2 Chelsea: Second-Half Collapse Sees Blues Drop Points in East London

Chelsea suffered only their second Premier League defeat of the season as West Ham scored late on to win 3-2.

The Blues took the lead thanks to Thiago Silva's header from a Mason Mount corner, with Manuel Lanzini equalising from a penalty a few minutes later.

Mount then restored his side's lead on the strike of half time before Jarrod Bowen scored his side's second equaliser after the restart.

Arthur Masuaku then scored with a freak goal late on, an intended cross that beat Edouard Mendy at his near post.

Chelsea made four changes from their 2-1 win against Watford earlier in the week, with Reece James and Jorginho being the most notable returns.

The visitors were on the front foot from kick off as they searched for an eighth consecutive London derby away win.

An early free kick whipped in by James was soon cleared by the Hammers' backline before Antonio Rudiger went to loop a ball over the top of the defence, only for it to fall into the hands of Lukasz Fabianski.

Wednesday's winner Hakim Ziyech was so close to getting onto the end of a deflected cross from James, but West Ham did enough to snuff out the danger.

The hosts' first chance of the game fell to Bowen. He was able to intercept a poor pass from Silva, but his shot went wide of the post.

Tomas Soucek saw his header also go wide before James had his first chance on goal, which produced a good save down to Fabianski's left.

Kai Havertz hit the side netting soon after and capped off a bright opening ten minutes between the two sides.

Mount was running the show in the opening stages, always looking to receive the ball in attacking positions.

It soon quietened down at the London Stadium as both sides enjoyed decent spells of possession.

However, West Ham were able to cause Chelsea some problems from a corner with Michael Dawson seeing his attempt saved by Mendy.

Jorginho picked up the game's first yellow card, with the Italian throwing the ball in frustration of not getting awarded a free-kick.

Kai Havertz saw his header from another James cross saved by the 'keeper, with Chelsea still pressing for the opener.

On 28 minutes, they did find the opener! Thiago Silva was able to beat his man and head home from Mount's corner. 1-0 to Chelsea.

The Brazilian was called into action shortly after, clearing off the line from Vladimir Coufal's low strike. A busy few minutes for the centre-back!

Chelsea were not looking to stop there, this time Ruben Loftus-Cheek was unable to fire past Fabianski from the edge of the area.

Andreas Christensen then sent an audacious effort from range way over the bar.

The visitors were dominating possession throughout the first half, always looking to find spaces to start more attacking phases.

However, West Ham were awarded a penalty in the 38th minute. Mendy was unable to clear from a backpass and brought down Bowen.

Lanzini stepped up to the spot and scored to make it 1-1.

Despite Chelsea dominating the game, the Hammers were now gaining confidence.

But, in the 45th minute, Mason Mount made it 2-1 to Chelsea!

Ziyech sent in a great cross over the box, before the 22-year-old volleyed it into the bottom corner. A superb goal from the Blues!

From the kick-off Michael Antonio saw his audacious effort fly over Mendy's bar.

Just before the interval, former Blue Kurt Zouma tackled Havertz who was through on goal, with the latter still down on the ground a while after the challenge was made. At half time it was 2-1 to Chelsea.

At the beginning of the second half, Romelu Lukaku was brought on to replace Havertz who could not continue after that challenge before the break.

The opening of the second period of the game was fairly quiet, before Chelsea had two corners in quick succession.

Each chance however, came to no avail.

In the 56th minute, Bowen equalised for West Ham. A powerful strike low into the bottom corner beat Mendy and made it 2-2.

The finish means Chelsea have conceded twice for the first time this season in all competitions.

Once again, the hosts gained more confidence in the game after their goal.

Ziyech, who had a strong game for the Blues, was replaced by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Mount tried to get his second of the game, but his effort was saved by Fabianksi in the hosts' goal.

Zouma was forced off with an injury with around 20 minutes left of the game.

Chelsea's final substitution saw Marcos Alonso replaced by Christian Pulisic.

Bowen, who has been arguably West Ham's best player all game, had a fantastic chance to make it 3-2 to his side, but his effort went wide of Mendy's goal.

Jorginho had a great chance to restore Chelsea's lead, but is shot took a deflection and went wide for another corner.

Said Benrahma came on as the Irons' last substitute in the final few minutes as he replaced scorer Lanzini.

On the 87th minute, West Ham made it 3-2. Arthur Masuaku was able to beat Mendy at his near post with a freak goal, a cross that ended up in the back of the net.

The full time whistle eventually blew and Chelsea failed to win despite going ahead twice.

They remain top of the Premier League table, but Manchester City and Liverpool are still to play.

