West Ham vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday evening at the London Stadium.

It's a crucial clash in the race for top four and Champions League qualification. Chelsea are in fourth, ahead of the Hammers on goal difference with six games to left of the 2020/21 season.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into West Ham versus on Saturday 24 April:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 17:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30 EST

Pacific time: 09:30 PST

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and available via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBC Sports.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Full list of officials here.

