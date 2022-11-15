Skip to main content
'We've Got To Be Better' - Conor Gallagher On Newcastle Defeat

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher offered his thoughts on his side's loss to Newcastle.

No one ever wants to go into an international break following a loss, especially one as prolonged as the upcoming break for the World Cup. Chelsea, unfortunately, did just that, losing to Newcastle 1-0 over the weekend. 

Before heading to Dubai, midfielder Conor Gallagher discussed the result and how he believes his side must react in order to put it behind them. 

The Englishman first discussed his frustration with his side's lack of physicality and highlighted that as something they need to improve upon if they wish to turn their results around. 

'We’ve got to be better and we need to take a look at ourselves. Physically, they were stronger than us and a lot more intense and that’s something we need to improve on.'

He finished by reiterating his point that if the Blues wish to compete for the highest honors, both domestically and in Europe, they know what it takes and they must up their levels dramatically. 

'If we want to be challenging for titles and things like that, then we need to be so much better and Newcastle showed that. So we need to look at ourselves because we know there’s a lot to improve on.'

