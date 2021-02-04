NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
'What a lineup' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Tottenham Hotspur

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Tuchel is unbeaten in his first two games in charge but his biggest challenge since taking over awaits him in north London. He faces Jose Mourinho's side in his first ever London derby and will be looking to take the bragging rights on Thursday night. 

EtZtZL4XYAUyRFX

A win for the Blues against Spurs will see them move ahead of Mourinho's side into sixth and four points off Liverpool in fourth place. 

Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, James; Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Christensen, Chilwell, Emerson, Kante, Pulisic, Ziyech, Giroud, Abraham

Mason Mount, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi all start for the Blues. Timo Werner leads the line for the Blues with Marcos Alonso also starting at wing-back.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

