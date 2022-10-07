What Happened Last Time Chelsea Faced Wolverhampton Wanderers

After defeating AC Milan 3-0 in the Champions League, Chelsea now turns their attention to Saturday when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

The last time the two sides met was the 7th of May earlier this year in round 36 of the Premier League which saw the game end 2-2.

Chelsea started off strong, dominating the ball in the first half but was unable to finish when it came to the final third. Ruben Loftus-Cheek thought he got the opening goal but VAR intervened and disallowed the goal due to an offside in the build-up.

10 minutes into the second half Chelsea was awarded a penalty by Peter Banks, Romelu Lukaku stepped up and made no mistake, slotting the penalty into the back of the net, giving Chelsea the lead.

Lukaku doubled the Blue's lead only two minutes later after Christian Pulisic found the Belgian forward on the edge of the area, who then beat the keeper with a fine strike into the bottom right corner.

Things were looking good for Thomas Tuchel's side until Trincao skipped past the Blue's defence and found the top left corner with a stunning strike from outside the box.

It then went from bad to worse for Chelsea when Wolves found a late equaliser in the dying seconds of the game through Conor Coady after his headed efforts beat Edouard Mendy.

Wolves come into this game losing their last two Premier League matches and without a manager after Bruno Lage was sacked earlier this week. Whereas Chelsea has not beaten the midlands side in four games and will look to change that.

