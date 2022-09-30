Skip to main content
What Happened The Last Time Chelsea Played Crystal Palace

Chelsea is set to take on Crystal Palace tomorrow in the return of Premier League football, here is what happened the last time the two sides met.

Now that the international break is over, Graham Potter finally sees himself managing Chelsea in the Premier League where the Blues take on Crystal Palace.

The last time the two sides met was earlier this year in the previous season's FA Cup semi-final which saw Thomas Tuchel's Blues breeze into the final with a 2-0 victory

Goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount in the second half were enough for Chelsea to fight off the fellow London club at Wembley that day. 

Chelsea also managed to grab all three points with a 1-0 win in the last Premier League meeting between the two clubs at Selhurst Park just a few months earlier.

Thomas Tuchel's side dominated possession in the first half but failed to create a single dangerous chance whereas Crystal Palace was happy to sit back and try counter at any chance they got.

The Blues struggled in that game when it came to end product, only finding the back of the net in the 89th minute after Hakim Ziyech got on the end of a lofted cross into the box, where he brought the ball down and placed the ball past Jack Butland, securing the victory for Chelsea. 

Chelsea has also managed an impressive defensive record against Crystal Palace, conceding only one goal in their five previous meetings whilst scoring 14 goals against Patrick Vieira's side.

