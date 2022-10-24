What Has Changed Since Chelsea 1-1 RB Salzburg?

Chelsea sit top of Group E in the UEFA Champions League with just two games remaining and their next test is away to second in the table RB Salzburg.

The last time these two sides met on matchday 2 of the group stages, Raheem Sterling's first UCL goal for Chelsea was cancelled out late in the second half by Noah Okafor's eqauliser.

It was also Graham Potter's first game at the reins following Thomas Tuchel's shock sacking the week before, and a lot has changed about the side since then.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Potter Philosophy

It has been made very clear that the new coach in the dugout does not have the time to mess around when things aren't going as planned on the pitch.

Early substitutions have become a staple of his management and he doesn't seem to be afraid of making multiple big changes to his line-up's week in and week out.

There appears to be a sense of newfound harmony amongst the squad which had been severely lacking under Tuchel, as every player looks more than willing to put their lives on the line for a result.

MAGO / Sportimage

Defence! Defence! Defence!

Five clean sheets and two goals conceded since the 1-1 against Salzburg, it's been a tight start to the Potter reign.

Tuchel was sacked after his seventh match of the 2022/23 season and had kept one clean sheet whilst watching his side let in 10 goals in the time being.

But now that Kepa Arrizabalaga has his gloves back, after being all but blacklisted by Tuchel, Chelsea have never looked more solid.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Everything is pointing at a Chelsea victory tomorrow night, but nothing is ever predictable in the Champions League.

