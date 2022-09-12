Why Chelsea vs Liverpool At Stamford Bridge Has Been Postponed

The Premier League was joined by all tiers of English football, including the Women's Super League last weekend, with the postponement of fixtures following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 8 September.

Since then, there has been growing speculation that further matches would be called off this coming week, as the country continues to move through a ten-day mourning period for the late monarch.

Chelsea have now released a statement confirming that a decision has been made and the tie versus Liverpool will be postponed.

Buckingham Palace following the announcement of the Queen's passing. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

It read: "Seven Premier League fixtures will resume this weekend, after a pause to the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"However three games, including Chelsea v Liverpool, won’t be played this weekend. The Premier League statement explains that following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no option but to postpone the three remaining fixtures of this round of match.

"A new date for this fixture will be announced in due course."

Mateo Kovacic in action during the same fixture last season. IMAGO / PA Images

The Queen's funeral has been arranged for the proceeding Monday, and the state event has stretched out the police resources and other services which can no longer provide safety for matches in the capital.

When the Premier League will be able to reschedule two games in an already packed season is anybody's guess.

