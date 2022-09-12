Skip to main content
Why Chelsea Will Host RB Salzburg But Liverpool Tie Is Unlikely

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Why Chelsea Will Host RB Salzburg But Liverpool Tie Is Unlikely

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II is expected to impact two weekends of English football.

The footballing world paid its respects to Queen Elizabeth II last weekend when each tier, starting from grassroots all the way up to the Premier League, called off their scheduled matches following her death on Thursday 8 September. 

As the country continues to move through the official 10-day mourning period, there were questions surrounding the continuation of the national sport this week, with clubs across the league taking on European competition in the Champions League.

However, the governing body UEFA, has confirmed that the matches will go ahead whilst Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur honour the late monarch with a minute's silence. 

Tower of London

The next dilemma for English clubs is whether the domestic fixtures will be back on this coming weekend, now that the Queen's funeral has been arranged for Monday 19. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There is particular concern around games which are set to be hosted in the capital which will be Tottenham v Leicester, Brentford v Arsenal and Chelsea v Liverpool. 

The practicality of seeing these through is extremely low, as the policing resources are already stretched ahead of the state event on the Monday, according to Philip Buckingham of The Athletic

Chelsea v Liverpool FA Cup final

Whether the meetings will still go ahead will be decided by the advice put forward by each club's safety advisory group (SAG), as they determine how much policing they will need and if it will be possible to accommodate it during such an unprecedented weekend.  

It is still unclear when they will come to their final decisions. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Diego Costa
News

Report: Former Chelsea Forward Diego Costa Returns To The Premier League

By Connor Dossi-White
Stamford Bridge
News

Report: Chelsea Vs Liverpool Unlikely To Be Played

By Luka Foley
Graham Potter
News

'I'm Honoured To Be Here' - Graham Potter's First Words As Chelsea Head Coach

By Luka Foley
Christian Pulisic Liverpool Chelsea
News

Chelsea's Premier League Clash Against Liverpool Faces Major Doubts Of Going Ahead

By Connor Dossi-White
Thomas Tuchel vs Southampton
News

Thomas Tuchel Releases Statement After Getting Sacked Earlier This Week

By Connor Dossi-White
Paul Merson
News

Paul Merson Shares His Thoughts On Graham Potters' New Role At Chelsea

By Connor Dossi-White
Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell
News

'A Lot of Big Egos' - Robbie Fowler Explains The Problems At Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Raphinha
News

Chelsea Summer Transfer Target Raphinha Explains Barcelona Decision

By Melissa Edwards