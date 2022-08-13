Skip to main content

Why Chelsea Would Choose Harry Kane If They Could Sign One Player From Tottenham

It is no secret that Chelsea have been struggling in the striker department for some time now, and with the latest departure of Timo Werner, the pressure has gotten just that much more serious. 

The Blues embarrassed Spurs four times across the 2021/22 season, coming away with a 100% win record and zero goals conceded but, here are three reasons why Harry Kane would still earn himself a comfy spot in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI. 

Harry Kane

Kane scored in the same fixture last season before it was ruled out. 

#1 He's a multitasker 

The number 10 became only the third ever player, before Mo Salah became the fourth in 2022, to secure the Golden Boot and the Playmaker award at the end of the 2020/21 season with 23 goals and 14 assists. 

A record like that would completely transform Tuchel's game and push them up to top end of attacking teams for the first time in a while. 

Harry Kane

Kane kicking a bottle. 

#2 He's a leader

Earned his vice-captaincy behind Hugo Lloris at club level in 2016, leading his side to multiple victories before making himself the primary owner of England's armband in 2018, and taking the nation on a ride to their best World Cup finish since 1990. 

A developing Chelsea attack, with the exception of new man Raheem Sterling, would thrive under some leadership up front, and who better to learn from than one of the most prolific forwards in the world.

Harry Kane

Kane with the armband. 

#3 He's a teammate

Speaking of sharing the pitch, Kane and Sterling have formed a formidable partnership for the Three Lions with the winger assisting Kane six times across all competitions, which is more than any player has made for another. 

A team struggling to score would definitely benefit from a ready-to-go goal-making collaboration - one can imagine.  

Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling

Kane sharing a mural with Sterling and Gareth Southgate.

