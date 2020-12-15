Wolves 2-1 Chelsea: Pedro Neto strikes at the death to hand Blues defeat

Chelsea were beaten 2-1 against Wolves in the Premier League at Molineux on Tuesday night.

Olivier Giroud put Chelsea ahead in the 49th minute with an excellent volley from close range.

But Wolves levelled 16 minutes later through Daniel Podence as his deflected effort caught Edouard Mendy out.

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Pedro Neto struck at the death as he found the corner, punishing the Blues on the counter.

----------

It was a quiet start to the game at Molineux as Nelson Semedo had an effort from distance blocked by Thiago Silva, while Conor Coady tried his luck from far out but it went well wide.

Christian Pulisic returned to the Chelsea side following a hamstring injury and looked likely out on the left-hand side. He produced a cross which found Timo Werner in the 15th minute, but the German couldn't quite connect with it.

Christian Pulisic impressed on his return from injury. (Photo by Tim Keeton - Pool/Getty Images)

Olivier Giroud had the first big chance of the game. After 20 minutes, Ben Chilwell whipped a corner in and Giroud found himself free but could only steer his unmarked header over the bar.

Pedro Neto brought Edouard Mendy into action as the 28-year-old was forced into parrying the Portuguese's volley from outside the box.

VAR checked for a handball by Conor Coady, but nothing was given. (Photo by Tim Keeton - Pool/Getty Images)

On the stroke of half-time and Chelsea had their biggest chance. Kurt Zouma connected with Mason Mount's corner but his hanging header smashed off the woodwork.

Four minutes into the second-half and Chelsea were ahead through Giroud. He volleyed in Chilwell's cross from the left and Rui Patricio was unable to keep the 34-year-old's effort out.

Fabian Silva thought he equalised immediately as he tapped in from close range but the flag was raised for offside.

(Photo by MICHAEL STEELE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

But Wolves were level in the 66th minute through Daniel Podence. He kept the ball close inside the box and a deflection off of James caught Mendy out and it sailed in at the near post.

With 20 minutes to go, Frank Lampard made a double change as Mateo Kovacic and Tammy Abraham came onto the field.

In the 77th minute, Semedo was played through for the hosts as both sides looked for a winner but he unsuccessfully tried to set up Otasowie, before having his rebounded effort blocked by Zouma.

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Wolves thought they had a penalty after Neto went down in the 8-the 80th minute, but Stuart Attwell overturned his initial decision after reviewing the decision which showed there was no contact.

Neto won it at the death for Wolves as the hosts broke and he fired past Mendy to win it for the hosts.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube