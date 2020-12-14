NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Wolves vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League on Tuesday at Molineux.

Frank Lampard's side saw their 17 game unbeaten run come to an end after a 1-0 defeat to Everton on Saturday. 

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Wolves versus Chelsea on Tuesday 15 December:

----------

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 18:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 13:00 EST

Pacific time: 10:00 PST

----------

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Amazon Prime. 

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBCSN.

----------

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Full list of officials here.

----------

wolverhampton-wanderers-v-crystal-palace-premier-league (1)
