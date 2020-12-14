Wolves vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League
Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League on Tuesday at Molineux.
Frank Lampard's side saw their 17 game unbeaten run come to an end after a 1-0 defeat to Everton on Saturday.
Here are all the details that you need to tune into Wolves versus Chelsea on Tuesday 15 December:
----------
Kick-off time
United Kingdom
Kick-off gets underway at 18:00 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 13:00 EST
Pacific time: 10:00 PST
----------
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Amazon Prime.
US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBCSN.
----------
Referee: Stuart Attwell
Full list of officials here.
----------
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube