Wolves vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Molineux in their final league outing before Christmas.

After a dismal and frustrating 1-1 draw to Everton on Thursday night, Thomas Tuchel's side will be wanting to put it right in their last league encounter before December 25 with a trip to the Midlands.

Bruno Lage's men await at the weekend. They have scored just two goals in their last seven matches (W2, D2, L3).

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Wolves versus Chelsea on Sunday 19 December:

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 14:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 09:00 EST

Pacific time: 06:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will not be broadcasted by UK television broadcast providers.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on NBC Universo.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube