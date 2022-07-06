Women's Euro 2022: England v Austria| How To Watch| Catch Up With Chelsea Stars

England are at Old Trafford this evening facing Austria for the first game of the Women's UEFA Euros 2022.

After three impressive victories in their friendly warm-up games, the lionesses will be confident they can get off to a winning start in the country's second ever home tournament.

England starting XI versus Belgium. IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea defender Millie Bright, who displayed sheer dominance across each preparation match, is an all but confirmed name in the starting line-up and would provide a calm presence in this opening fixture.

Forward Fran Kirby could also make the first XI as the Blues most prolific attacker but, England do boast a lot of power in attack in the likes of Manchester City's Ellen White and Lauren Hemp, as well as Arsenal's Nikita Parris.

Bethany England and Jess Carter make up the fab four from Chelsea and whilst they are likely to start from the bench, head coach Sarina Wiegman has been partial to brining the pair on later in the game.

Jess Carter happy in England's final training before the Euros. IMAGO / Nina Farooqi

Whilst the Lionesses are favourites to leave Manchester with the victory, Austria will be sure to make it a difficult task, as they did last winter when England escaped their world cup qualifier with a 1-0 triumph.

How to watch:

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday the 6th of July, with coverage starting from 7:10pm BST and kickoff set for 8:00pm.

International viewers can find their stream from the UEFA Euros website.

