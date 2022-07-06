Skip to main content

Women's Euro 2022: England v Austria| How To Watch| Catch Up With Chelsea Stars

England are at Old Trafford this evening facing Austria for the first game of the Women's UEFA Euros 2022. 

After three impressive victories in their friendly warm-up games, the lionesses will be confident they can get off to a winning start in the country's second ever home tournament. 

England women

England starting XI versus Belgium.

Chelsea defender Millie Bright, who displayed sheer dominance across each preparation match, is an all but confirmed name in the starting line-up and would provide a calm presence in this opening fixture. 

Forward Fran Kirby could also make the first XI as the Blues most prolific attacker but, England do boast a lot of power in attack in the likes of Manchester City's Ellen White and Lauren Hemp, as well as Arsenal's Nikita Parris.

Bethany England and Jess Carter make up the fab four from Chelsea and whilst they are likely to start from the bench, head coach Sarina Wiegman has been partial to brining the pair on later in the game. 

Jess Carter

Jess Carter happy in England's final training before the Euros.

Whilst the Lionesses are favourites to leave Manchester with the victory, Austria will be sure to make it a difficult task, as they did last winter when England escaped their world cup qualifier with a 1-0 triumph. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

How to watch:

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday the 6th of July, with coverage starting from 7:10pm BST and kickoff set for 8:00pm. 

International viewers can find their stream from the UEFA Euros website.

Read More Chelsea News

Raphinha
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Given Deadline to Submit Acceptable Offer for Chelsea Target Raphinha

By Callum Baker-Ellis4 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

‘Ticks the Box’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea Should Sign Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo This Summer

By Callum Baker-Ellis4 hours ago
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

‘Bit-Part Player’ - Pundit Thinks Hakim Ziyech’s Move to AC Milan Means Chelsea Can Sign Raheem Sterling

By Callum Baker-Ellis5 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

‘Tuchel Struggled’ - Pundit Thinks Cristiano Ronaldo Would Not Be a Good Signing for Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis5 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Desire To Wrap Up Defensive Transfer This Week, With Manchester City's Nathan Ake The Likely Target

By Stephen Smith11 hours ago
Alonso
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Defender Marcos Alonso Considering Handing In Transfer Request To Join Barcelona

By Stephen Smith12 hours ago
Maxwel Cornet
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Hold An Interest In Burnley Forward Maxwell Cornet As Alternative To Top Targets

By Stephen Smith12 hours ago
imago1004974235h
News

Chelsea Wish Former Player Hernan Crespo A Happy Birthday As Other Well Wishes Flood In

By Kieran Neller13 hours ago