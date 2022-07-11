Women's Euro 2022: England v Norway| How To Watch| Catch Up With Chelsea Stars

England continue their UEFA Euros 2022 campaign in Brighton where they face Norway in their second game of the group stage.

The Lionesses had a perfect start to the tournament after a 1-0 victory over Austria at Old Trafford last week.

England's first game set a UEFA Women's attendance record of almost 69,000 people. Photo taken by Melissa Edwards

Arsenal's Beth Mead scored the only goal of the game with an inch-perfect chip over goalkeeper and club teammate Manuela Zinsberger before half time.

Chelsea centre back Millie Bright had a player of the match performance that helped the team secure the win with a clean sheet and is likely to start again Monday night.

Fran Kirby also made the first XI and displayed a strong performance despite not getting her goal, as Jess Carter and Bethany England were two unused Blue substitutes.

Bright in action last week. IMAGO / Sportimage

Sarina Wiegman's side will be confident that they can make it two for two, but the match will provide quite the test, with the Norwegians managing to get the better of the Lionesses in their most recent head-to-head with a 2-1 win back in 2019.

How to watch:

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday the 11th of July, with coverage starting from 7:10pm BST and kickoff at Falmer Stadium set for 8:00pm.

International viewers can find their stream from the UEFA Euros website.

